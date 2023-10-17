Two Men Stab Each Other Multiple Times Over Noise From Dallas Cowboys Game

It was an ugly end to the Dallas Cowboys game, and it didn’t involve anyone inside the stadium or wearing a uniform.

Instead, it centered on two men in their 50s who live in San Antonio. According to police, the men are neighbors and got into a heated argument about noise during the Cowboys’ 20-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

They fought, then pulled out knives, then stabbed each other multiple times, police said.

That led to calls to police and paramedics, with both men needing to be hospitalized for their injuries.

Police arrived on the scene of what they say was two grown men stabbing each other. (KSAT)

Per KSAT:

“The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the 3200 block of McArthur Avenue, not far from both New Laredo Highway and Somerset Road, on the city’s Southwest Side. … One of the men was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, while the other was taken to University Hospital.”

Both are expected to recover, but both are also expected to be charged with something once they do. San Antonio police said it was unclear what charges the men are facing, or if one is more responsible for the knife-fight than the other.

Apparently, someone was being too loud in the eyes of the other, and it resulted in something that could have been resolved in another fashion. It was, after all, just a football game.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing.