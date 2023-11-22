Two More House Lawmakers Announce Exits, Setting Retirement Record

Longtime California Democrat Rep. Anna Eshoo and Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio) intend to retire, bringing the number of House lawmakers announcing their exit to 12 in just November alone. That is the most for any month since at least 2011.

Longtime California Democrat Rep. Anna Eshoo said she will retire from her Silicon Valley seat after this term in Congress, opening a spot to represent the safe blue district for the first time in 30 years. And Rep. Bill Johnson (R-Ohio), who leads the Energy and Commerce Environment Subcommittee, announced he’d be leaving Congress to head Youngstown State University after being offered the job by the school’s board of trustees.

Eshoo said she is retiring from her “Silicon Valley seat after this term in Congress, opening a spot to represent the safe blue district for the first time in 30 years,” wrote Anthony Adragna of Politico.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who heads the Energy and Commerce Environment Subcommittee, is ,leaving Congress to become president of Youngstown State University in Ohio.

“This was an extremely difficult decision,” Johnson said in a statement. “This is not a goodbye, however. I will continue serving in the House for several more months, and you will see no let up.”

Eshoo announced her plans for retirement in a video.

“I’m very proud of the body of bipartisan work I’ve been able to achieve on your behalf in the Congress,” she said. “As my last year in Congress approaches, I will continue my work with vigor and unswerving commitment to you.”

Noted Politico:

“The decisions by Eshoo and Johnson continues a flood of retirements, with November marking the most announcements in any single month since at least 2011. There have been at least 12 to date — not counting several other members like Reps. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) and Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) pursuing bids for other elected offices — and still more than a week to go in November.”