Two police officers were killed in a shooting on Saturday in Westerville, Ohio, – the hometown of Governor John Kasich. The murders occurred sometime around 11:30 a.m., according to 10TV.





The officers were responding to a call, which was reportedly a 911 hang-up, in the town of Westerville when they were killed — the town confirmed their deaths in a tweet.

It is with a heavy heart we report a second Westerville officer has been killed in the line of duty. We will share more details here as it becomes available. — City of Westerville (@tellwesterville) February 10, 2018

One officer was killed immediately while the other died from his wounds shortly after. A press conference was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday but was postponed — authorities in Westerville are allegedly waiting to notify the next of kin before going public with the information.

Fox 28 reports that the suspect was shot in the confrontation and that he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Kasich tweeted that he was “saddened” by the news and that he has spoken to city leaders about the officers’ deaths.

I am very saddened to learn of the deaths of two of my hometown police officers today. I have spoken with Westerville city leaders and pledged the full assistance of the Ohio Highway Patrol in any way they need. (1/2) — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 10, 2018

We will learn more soon about this tragic incident but please join me in lifting up these officers' families in prayer. (2/2) — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) February 10, 2018

President Trump, who has been an outspoken supporter of law enforcement, also tweeted about the tragedy, offering thoughts and prayers.

My thoughts and prayers are with the two police officers, their families, and everybody at the @WestervillePD. https://t.co/AoingY77Ky — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

Police deaths dropped in 2017 and have been steadily decreasing since the ’70s. Last year, only 128 officers died in the line of duty, according to a USA Today report. In 2016, that number reached 143 — a sharp decline from its peak of 280 in ’74.