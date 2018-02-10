Menu
Two police officers were killed in a shooting on Saturday in Westerville, Ohio, – the hometown of Governor John Kasich. The murders occurred sometime around 11:30 a.m., according to 10TV.


The officers were responding to a call, which was reportedly a 911 hang-up, in the town of Westerville when they were killed — the town confirmed their deaths in a tweet.

One officer was killed immediately while the other died from his wounds shortly after. A press conference was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday but was postponed — authorities in Westerville are allegedly waiting to notify the next of kin before going public with the information.

Fox 28 reports that the suspect was shot in the confrontation and that he was transported to a nearby hospital.

Kasich tweeted that he was “saddened” by the news and that he has spoken to city leaders about the officers’ deaths.

President Trump, who has been an outspoken supporter of law enforcement, also tweeted about the tragedy, offering thoughts and prayers.

Police deaths dropped in 2017 and have been steadily decreasing since the ’70s. Last year, only 128 officers died in the line of duty, according to a USA Today report. In 2016, that number reached 143 — a sharp decline from its peak of 280 in ’74.

