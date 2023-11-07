Two Sentenced for Allegedly Trying to Distribute Fentanyl at Massachusetts VA Medical Center

Two men have been sentenced for attempting to sell and distribute fentanyl at the Bedford Veterans Affairs Medical Center near Boston.

Pedro Antonio Sanchez Bernabel, 31, was sentenced to 14 months in prison and three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said in a statement, via Boston 25 News.

Levy added that Deiby Bladimil Casado Ruiz, 30, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

Both sentences were handed down by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani.

Per Boston 25 News:

“On July 21, both Casado Ruiz and Bernabel pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and one count of distribution of fentanyl, Levy said.

“Prosecutors said between July 27, 2022 and November 2022, Bernabel and Casado Ruiz conspired to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl. Specifically, the men sold fentanyl to people at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Bedford, including one veteran who was seeking treatment at the medical center for a substance use disorder.”

Both suspects were charged in November of last year.

Bedford Veterans Affairs Medical Center was established in 1928 to treat neuropsychiatric patients. It now offers a wider array of medical services.