Two-Time World Series Champion Dead, Age Cited as 84 or 87

Vic Davalillo, a two-time World series champion who became the first Venezuelan-born player to win a Gold Glove, has died. He was either 84 or 87, based on conflicting sources.

Davalillo died following emergency surgery for an intestinal obstruction and renal insufficiency, daughter Helga Davalillo said.

As for his age, the New York Post reported: “Baseball Reference lists his date of birth as July 30, 1939, but Davalillo considered July 31 his birthday and Asdrúbal Fuenmayor wrote in a 2006 biography that Davalillo was born in 1936. The 1969 Sporting News Baseball Register also used 1936.”

The Post went on to report:

Davalillo signed with the Cincinnati Reds in 1958 at age 18, starting as a left-handed pitcher, and went 16-7 with a 2.45 ERA in 1959 in three starts and 50 relief appearances for Palakta in the Class D Florida State League. While Davalillo remained primarily a pitcher, his time in the outfield increased gradually in 1960 and ’61, and he was sold to Cleveland after the 1961 season. Davalillo won the batting title of the Triple-A International League in 1962 with a .346 average and made his major league debut on opening day in 1963 at Minnesota as the Indians’ leadoff hitter against Camilio Pascual. Davalillo got his first hit the next day off eventual Hall of Famer Jim Kaat and hit .292 with seven homers and 36 RBIs. His season was interrupted when he broke a forearm when hit by a pitch from Detroit’s Hank Aguirre on June 12, an injury that sidelined Davalillo until Aug. 10. Davalillo was an All-Star in 1965, when he hit .301 with five homers, 40 RBIs and 26 stolen bases, finishing third in the AL batting race behind Tony Oliva and Carl Yastrzemski. He was traded to the California Angels in June 1968, part of a big league career that took him to St. Louis (1969-70), Pittsburgh (1971-73), Oakland (1973-74) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (1977-80). … Davalillo finished with a .279 average, 36 homers, 329 RBIs and 125 steals, winning World Series titles with the 1971 Pirates and 1973 Athletics. He had a .323 average in 22 postseason games, including 4 for 20 in the World Series. https://nypost.com/2023/12/11/sports/vic-davalillo-world-series-champ-dead-after-emergency-surgery/