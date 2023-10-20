U.S. State Department Issues “Worldwide Caution” To Americans

The United States State Department has issued a “worldwide caution” advising American citizens who are overseas to “exercise increased caution.”

While the Biden Administration continues to assure the American people that all is well, the world is inching closer to a major global conflict every day that he remains in office. When President Biden took office, he proclaimed that “America is back.” However, just two years later, we find ourselves embroiled in two significant conflicts and having to release “worldwide cautions” to our citizens.

The official State Department Twitter account stated the following: “Worldwide Caution: Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased caution.”

Worldwide Caution: Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State @StateDept advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased… pic.twitter.com/waIpqmWu2m — Travel – State Dept (@TravelGov) October 19, 2023

President Biden announced yesterday that the United States will provide $100 million in aid to Gaza and the West Bank, which will likely end up in the hands of Hamas. When asked how the Biden Administration will prevent this, Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said, “We believe there is an understanding.” Yet another display of complete incompetence from our Commander in Chief that not only leaves Americans in harm’s way but also funds the opposition.

Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer struggles to explain how the Biden Administration will ensure none of the $100M for Gaza/West Bank "ends up in the hands of Hamas?"… pic.twitter.com/69m7gU5nDM — Rare (@Rare) October 19, 2023