U.S. Surgeon General Says Loneliness Is as Harmful as Smoking

Feeling lonely and disconnected from others has been declared a major health issue.

Social Interactions

The United States Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murphy, has released an 81-page advisory notice on Tuesday. In the notice, he implores individuals to build more connected lives and a more connected society because the mortality impact of being socially disconnected is similar to that caused by smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.”

“Loneliness is far more than just a bad feeling,” he explains. “It harms both individual and societal health. It is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease, dementia, stroke, depression, anxiety, and premature death.”

Recent research by Murphy has revealed that loneliness and social isolation can lead to an increased risk of dying prematurely. In recent years, one out of every two adults have admitted to feeling lonely. The risk of premature death was higher in both loneliness (26%) and social isolation (29%) cases.

“In addition, poor or insufficient social connection is associated with increased risk of disease, including a 29% increased risk of heart disease and a 32% increased risk of stroke,” he continued.

Further Studies

People who don’t have strong social connections are more likely to experience anxiety, depression, and dementia. They’re also more vulnerable to viruses and respiratory illnesses.

“Social connection is a fundamental human need, as essential to survival as food, water, and shelter,” Murphy shared. “Throughout history, our ability to rely on one another has been crucial to survival. Now, even in modern times, we human beings are biologically wired for social connection. Our brains have adapted to expect proximity to others.”

Murphy has urged people to make small efforts each day to strengthen their relationships and fight against this.

“We can build lives and communities that are healthier and happier. And we can ensure our country and the world are better poised than ever to take on the challenges that lay ahead,” he said.