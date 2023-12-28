University Chancellor Fired After Posting X-Rated Videos With Wife

A longtime University of Wisconsin chancellor has been canned after he allegedly posted pornographic videos of himself and his wife to the Internet.

Joe Gow was the school’s second-longest tenured chancellor. Along with his videos, he recently hired a porn star to speak with students.

“In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm,” UW president Jay Rothman said in a statement. regarding Gow’s firing. “His actions were abhorrent.”

Per the New York Post:

Gow — La Crosse’s second-longest-serving chancellor — appears in various online porn videos with his wife, Carmen Wilson, using “Sexy Happy Couple” as their public account name. The films, which sometimes feature well-known porn stars, appear on sites like OnlyFans as well as Pornhub. UW system regent president Karen Walsh accused Gow, 63, of showing a “reckless disregard for the role he was entrusted with.” … The former chancellor claimed that although his face was shown in the videos, he never revealed any connections to his prestigious university position. “There’s nothing said about the University of Wisconsin; there’s nothing said about the chancellor (on the videos),” Gow told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after his firing.

University of Wisconsin chancellor Joe Gow reportedly made online porn videos with his wife. (WXOW)