Unlicensed Teen Driver Causes Head-on Collision with School Bus in N.Y. Resulting in 9 Injuries

Nine people were injured after a teenager with no driver’s license crashed head-on into a school bus in New Castle, New York.

The teen, identified only as a 16-year-old male, was reportedly driving a Honda Accord and suffered life-threatening injuries, as did the other two passengers in the vehicle, according to police, via NBC4 New York. The car drifted into oncoming traffic just before the accident, police added.

The ages of those on the Yorktown School District bus were not immediately available, but all are expected to recover after being taken to the hospital, per reports.

Unlicensed Teen Driver Causes Head-on Collision

“While police did not say how many people were on board, the hospital had said earlier that they received nine patients as a result of the crash, which would mean five of the injured were from the bus,’ NBC4 New York wrote.

Police had not immediately determined what caused the teen’s vehicle to veer into oncoming traffic.

Teens who are 16 years old but do not have a license in New York can still legally drive, provided there is a licensed driver of at least 21 years of age in the vehicle with them. It is not clear if any of the passengers involved in the accident met that criteria.