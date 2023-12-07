UNLV Gunman Identified as Professor Who Was Denied Job

The gunman who went on a brief but deadly shooting rampage on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement source told the Associated Press.

Videos by Rare

Anthony Polito, 67, was identified as the shooter by a law enforcement official, via the AP. Three people died as a result of the shooting, with a fourth critically injured, reports say. The gunman was also killed.

The AP reported that Polito “previously worked at East Carolina University in North Carolina, said the official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to release the information publicly.”

Police are seen at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday, (Getty)

The outlet added: “Investigators searched an apartment in Henderson, Nevada, late Wednesday as part of the investigation and retrieved several electronic devices, including Polito’s cellphone, the official said.”

The AP went on to write:

“The gunman opened fire about 11:45 a.m. Wednesday on the fourth floor of the building that houses UNLV’s Lee Business School and then went to several other floors before he was killed in a shootout with two university police detectives outside the building, UNLV Police Chief Adam Garcia said.

“Authorities gave the all-clear about 40 minutes after the first report of an active shooter.”

Police gather at the scene of a shooting on the UNLV campus on Wednesday. (Getty)

Police have yet to identify a motive in the attack or how many of the school’s 3,300 students were on campus at the time.

Classes have been canceled through Friday. The UNLV basketball game at the University of Dayton, scheduled for Wednesday, was also called off.