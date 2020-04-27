Heads up, Fort Hood, Texas! An extensive search is currently underway for a Fort Hood soldier who was last seen on April 22, 2020. According to Ford Hood officials and Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, Private First Class 20-year-old Vanessa Guillen was last seen in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment.

Officials are asking for the public’s help after her barracks room key, car keys, wallet and identification card were found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. Guillen was last seen around one in the afternoon and was said to be last wearing a black shirt. The missing soldier is described as being of Hispanic descent, 126 pounds, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes.

Fort Hood Military Police issued a “Be on the Lookout,” also known as BOLO notice, to surrounding law enforcement agencies and an extensive search is currently underway by military members, military police, and civilians in the area. Friends and family of Guillen have flooded their social media pages with pleas to the public to contact local authorities if anyone has any information. Through a Facebook post-Guillen’s sister, Mayra Guillen, noted the missing woman’s phone was last tracked on Benton, Texas, which is 20 minutes away from where she was last seen.

She stated, “My sister… last seen two days ago. Phone last tracked at Belton, Texas. No contact with boyfriend, close friends or family. Belongings and CAR are at base too back in fort hood. Something is not right please help me find her. Houston Austin Fr hood/ Killeen areas.”

Fort Hood is a U.S. Military post located in Killeen, Texas. It covers 340 square miles of Bell and Coryell counties in central Texas between Austin and Waco and is home to II Corps and The First Cavalry Division. If you have any information you are asked to contact Army CID Special Agents at 254-495-7767 or the Military Police Desk at 254-287-4001.