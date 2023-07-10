Vermont Police Officer, 19, Dies as Result of High-Speed Chase

A man who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase is facing serious charges after the death of a female officer involved.

Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, 19, was killed after a vehicle in which she was riding was hit head-on by a vehicle being driven by suspect Tate Rheaume, 20. Two other police officers in the vehicle were injured.

Rheaume is now facing charges of grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting, and attempting to elude with death resulting, Vermont State Police said.

The chase began after Rheaume allegedly broke into a home in Rutland. He reportedly was driving a pickup truck as he attempted to make his getaway, ramming into the cruiser in which Ebbighausen was riding. She was pronounced dead at the scene, while officers Richard Caravaggio and Kelsey Parker were both taken to the hospital and have since been released.

Rheaume was also hospitalized but is now in jail on $50,000 bond.

Ebbighausen began working with the Rutland Police Department as a part-time officer in May. She was set to begin training in August at the Vermont Police Academy to become a full-time officer, police said.

Vermont State Police observe the wreckage of a pickup truck driven by suspect Tate Rheaume. (CBS Boston/Screenshot)

“She had a long and bright career ahead of her,” Lt. Col. Jim Whitcomb of the Vermont State Police said, via the Rutland Herald.

Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said the department recently changed its policy on high-speed chases, but did not specify what the new policy entailed.

“She always had a smile on her face,” he said. “We were looking forward to having her as part of our family.

“I’m here today to mourn, really, the loss of a family member. The state police are conducting the investigation. At some point, we’ll review everything.”