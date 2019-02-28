Sorry Victoria’s Secret fans, it looks like L Brands, the company that owns the lingerie store, is closing 53 stores across the United States and Canada. The announcement comes after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report.

According to L Brands, the North American operations fell 35 percent during the 4th quarter and was down 45 percent for the 2018 fiscal year. The company has not yet released which stores will close. In 2018, L Brands closed 30 stores- one in Canada, and 29 others in the United States.

This month, the brand stock dropped 6.6 with the opening bell on Wall Street. The brand was under fire this year after the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show television rating had an audience of 3.27 million viewers, which was the smallest since becoming a holiday season TV special in 2001.

The Nielsen Company reported the show lost more than half its television audience in two years. Since then, the company pulled back on investing in new and remodeled Victoria’s Secret stores, speeding up the closure plans. The company has lost several supporters opting for more comfortable undergarments and brands. The $7.2 billion bra company is also seeing competition for Target which plans to launch three new lines of lingerie and sleepwear.

This past year wasn’t just a financial struggle for Victoria’s Secret after the company received heavy criticism for “hypersexualizing ads and racy runway shows” that failed to take part in the #MeToo era. The company also received criticism after Ed Razek, Chief marketing officer of L Brands, went viral after an interview with Vogue for telling reporters that he didn’t think the company’s annual fashion show should include “transsexuals” because the “show was a fantasy.”

As expected, users online were furious, sparking backlash to the company which is what prompted people to opt out in watching the TV special and the rapid decrease of sales from Victoria Secret.