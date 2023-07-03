Video: Boy, 6, Falls Off Zip Line in Mexico and Survives

A terrifying video now going viral shows the moment a 6-year-old boy fell from a zip line at Mexican amusement park, dropping about 40 feet into a body of water.

Videos by Rare

Thankfully, the child survived and reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

The incident occurred at Fundidora Park in Monterrey, as the child slid across the zip line while accompanied by an adult. As they approach the end of the line, they suddenly stop moving before the boy fell. A woman can be heard screaming as it happened.

Per CBS News, the boy’s sister said on Facebook “that her younger brother is 6 years old and that the incident occurred when his ‘harness broke.’ A tourist who was nearby ‘jumped to save him,’ she said, but because of how deep the lake was, she said they both started to drown, and her boyfriend and another brother had to go into the lake to rescue them.”

The park has since announced it is suspending the zip lines.

“In this new era of the Park where the priority is experience and security for our guests, we will continue to implement all the necessary measures to guarantee the concessionaires fulfill their contracts rigorously,” Fundidora Park said on Facebook.