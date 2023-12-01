Video: Car Smashes Through Busy Restaurant in Washington State

Those dining at the Swish Swish restaurant in Bellevue, Washington, may have gotten an extra dish they did not want.

Videos by Rare

That’s because a car smashed right into the restaurant at one of its busiest times, frightening patrons and causing a major commotion. Swish Swish shared video of the incident on its Instagram page.

Video showed a grey sedan backing into the Swish Swish restaurant in Bellevue, Washington at a high rate of speed. (Instagram)

The grey sedan actually crashed into the restaurant while in reverse — and at a remarkably high speed. The video showed several customers in the vicinity of where the car backed into the establishment, hitting one man who was eating his meal. An employee was seen reacting in disbelief s others were sent running.

Swish Swish said “everyone is safe” and miraculously, no injuries were reported.

“Today, we experienced a shocking incident: a car crashed into our restaurant,” Swish Swish wrote on social media. “It was sudden and startling, but by some miracle, everyone is safe. We’re incredibly relieved and grateful that there were no serious injuries. We believe this is a reflection of the collective good we all contribute to, a kind of protective energy born from our shared acts of kindness and community spirit.

“This event is a powerful reminder of how quickly things can change and how precious our safety is. As we work on repairs and reopening, your patience and support mean everything to us.

“We look forward to welcoming you back soon and are thankful for the chance to serve you again. Until then, we wish everyone well and are here to support our staff and customers through this startling experience.”

No injuries were reported after a car backed into a Swish Swish restaurant in Washington. (Instagram)