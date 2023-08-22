Viral “Doge” Meme Dog Passes Away After Cancer Battle

You may not know you knew Cheems, but you probably did. At least, you likely have if you’re on social media.

After all, Cheems was at the center of several popular memes.

But according to his owners on Instagram, Cheems — whose real name was Balltze — died over the weekend after a short battle with cancer. He was 12.

“Ball Ball fell asleep on 18/8. He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now,” the dog’s owners said.

They also encouraged others to remember Cheems/Balltze fondly.

“Don’t be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world,” they wrote. “A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed.

“I believe he is running freely in the sky and having a lot of delicious food with his new friends. He will always be inside my heart. I hope he can continue to bring joy to everyone in the online world, that’s my only humble request.”

Donations for the famous pooch are being given to animal charities, the owners added.

“Thank you everyone, thank you,” the owners wrote. “Balltze knows how much he was loved by all of you.”

Per Know Your Meme:

“In memes, he is known for liking cheeseburgers, which the Shiba Inu pronounces, “Cheemsburbger.” Memes featuring Cheems are usually based upon the character humorously misspelling various words, particularly by including extra “M” letters and first appeared on /r/dogelore in June 2019.”