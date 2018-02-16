Menu
dirtbag_licenseplate Read this Next

Man with "DIRTBAG" vanity plate is arrested after living up to his name -- and could see years in prison
Advertisement

A Virginia man was sentenced after an “ridiculous” plan to impregnate a 14-year-old to get her welfare turned out to be an undercover sting.


RELATED: Idiot college student is behind bars after allegedly trying to seduce a 15-year-old with Sprite and chicken Alfredo

32-year-old Jon-Paul Patterson Snyder was busted last year after reportedly messaging an undercover officer posing as a teen in a bid to get them pregnant. In his Craigslist ad, Snyder wrote, “Get you pregnant naturally, no strings m4w.” He reportedly made contact with the officer who reportedly told him she had heard that pregnancy could land her a welfare check. According to the The Free Lance-Star, Snyder was given a ten-year sentence, with all eight years suspended.

Prosecutor Stephanie Fitzgerald stated that it’s “hard to imagine a more ridiculous set of circumstances.”

Snyder was one of 11 men arrested in a cyber sex sting, in which they arrived at various locations in Spotsylvania County under the impression they would be meeting a teenage girl for sex, reported the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Two men did not show up at the appointed locations and were arrested after warrants were issued.

RELATED: Man gets a vasectomy just so he can have unprotected sex with a pre-teen girl — then the cops shut it all down

Instead of the young teen he expected, Snyder was communicating with male Spotsylvania Detective B. Seay, exchanging emails and pictures and the two planned for a Feb. 1, 2017 meet up. When he arrived, Snyder sent the detective a text and was promptly arrested. According to the Free Lance-Star, he asked to call his wife — he told authorities he was supposed to be picking her up along with their two children — and told her he’d “messed up.”

He accepted a plea deal — resulting in the reduced sentence — requiring him to limit his internet use, ingest no alcohol or drugs and was ordered to seek sex offender treatment.

Christabel Duah About the author:
Christabel is a twenty-something graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University. She's a big fan of writing, television, movies, general pop culture and complaining about how they've annoyed her. Long live the Oxford comma.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

We now know chilling details about the Florida shooter’s activities before and after the massacre

We now know chilling details about the Florida shooter’s activities before and after the massacre

Cops bust twin brothers planning bombing — and using teens to help build them

Cops bust twin brothers planning bombing — and using teens to help build them

One survivor of the Florida high school shooting came face-to-face with the killer before it all began

One survivor of the Florida high school shooting came face-to-face with the killer before it all began

A fiery debate about how to brush your teeth takes internet by storm

A fiery debate about how to brush your teeth takes internet by storm

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement