A Virginia man was sentenced after an “ridiculous” plan to impregnate a 14-year-old to get her welfare turned out to be an undercover sting.





32-year-old Jon-Paul Patterson Snyder was busted last year after reportedly messaging an undercover officer posing as a teen in a bid to get them pregnant. In his Craigslist ad, Snyder wrote, “Get you pregnant naturally, no strings m4w.” He reportedly made contact with the officer who reportedly told him she had heard that pregnancy could land her a welfare check. According to the The Free Lance-Star, Snyder was given a ten-year sentence, with all eight years suspended.

Snyder was one of 11 men arrested in a cyber sex sting, in which they arrived at various locations in Spotsylvania County under the impression they would be meeting a teenage girl for sex, reported the Richmond Times-Dispatch. Two men did not show up at the appointed locations and were arrested after warrants were issued.

Instead of the young teen he expected, Snyder was communicating with male Spotsylvania Detective B. Seay, exchanging emails and pictures and the two planned for a Feb. 1, 2017 meet up. When he arrived, Snyder sent the detective a text and was promptly arrested. According to the Free Lance-Star, he asked to call his wife — he told authorities he was supposed to be picking her up along with their two children — and told her he’d “messed up.”

He accepted a plea deal — resulting in the reduced sentence — requiring him to limit his internet use, ingest no alcohol or drugs and was ordered to seek sex offender treatment.