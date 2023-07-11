Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Matches Dad With Home Run Derby Victory

Sixteen years later, another Vladimir Guerrero won the Home Run Derby.

This time, it was Junior. In 2007, it was his father. This one took place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday.

Guerrero Jr., the Toronto Blue Jays’ first baseman, is not new to these competitions. He finished second back in 2019. But in 2023, he powered his way past Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, with Guerrero Jr. blasting 25 homers in the final round, compared to Arozarena’s 23.

One swing for a spot in the finals.



Take it away, Vladdy. #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/6RK7MRoqLj — MLB (@MLB) July 11, 2023

So Vlad Jr. won by a whisker, but it was a win nonetheless — repeating the feat of his father back 16 years ago AT&T Park in San Francisco.

In the final round on Monday, Guerrero Jr. crushed 14 home runs in the final 1:13 of regulation — or one every 5.2 seconds.

Vladdy Jr. with the Home Run Derby chain, trophy and jacket 🏆 #HRDerby pic.twitter.com/X0RrdLvlPz — MLB Life (@MLBLife) July 11, 2023

That’s not all. As MLB.com explained it, “Guerrero finished the shorter two-minute regulation period with 20 homers, then hit another five in his minute of bonus time. He hit a pair of 445-foot homers to get the bonus and hit 112 mph on one of his homers.”

The win made Guerrero Jr. and his dad the first father-son duo ever to win the Home Run Derby.

“What a performance!” Guerrero Sr. tweeted. “Proud of you son.”

As for Junior, he rushed onto the field as the final ball landed off the bat of Arozarena, celelebrating the win.

“I felt pretty good,” Guerrero said after his victory. “I thought the pressure was on him and if he did it, he did it but I was able to come through.”