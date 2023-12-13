Voters Continue to Feel Horrible About Biden Economy Entering Election Year

The only thing worse than the economy under President Joe Biden may be how voters perceive it.

That comes straight from pollsters and economists — who say the economy may not be as bad as people believe. But make no mistake, it’s not been good under Biden, with inflation hitting the hardest on everyday items such as groceries and gas during the Biden presidency.

Biden is finding less success as it tries to highlight economic progress, reports say, and the polls show Democrats have as little faith in an economic turnaround as Republicans, perhaps more. Unfortunately for Biden, the economy is historically the No. 1 issue on people’s minds when they place a vote.

That may explain why Biden’s approval rating is at an all-time low.

The latest example comes via NBC News, which ran a poll that showed Biden’s approval rating is at just 40 percent — the lowest since he took office.

Investment strategist Samuel Rines suggested that the economy is actually better in some spots over the past year or so, but voters aren’t convinced. And they’ll be the ones who decide in November 2024.

Per the Associated Press:

Biden can reasonably argue that companies took advantage of the war in Ukraine and the pandemic to raise their prices, Rines said. But the increases happened 12 to 18 months ago and Biden’s current argument doesn’t apply to what businesses are doing now. Rines said of the president’s message on price gouging: “It’s pretty much 18 months too late.” https://apnews.com/article/biden-economy-jobs-inflation-sentiment-53db7f95d14db2557b00424254208272

US President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House. (Getty)