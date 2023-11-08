W.Va. Woman Charged With Stealing Ambulance While Medics Attended to Call

Theoretically, an ambulance is to help the injured or ill get medical care quickly, and if necessary, get a quick rise to the hospital. But one West Virginia woman found another use for it. Namely, as her own vehicle just to drive around.

Videos by Rare

Of course, the first part is legal. The second — an ambulance being driven by a citizen — is not.

So the woman who stole the ambulance? Well, you guessed it. She got arrested.

Amanda Dale Holstein, 34, is specifically accused of stealing a Kanawha County ambulance while paramedics were inside a residence on an emergency call.

But wait. There’s more. Holstein was apparently under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. She has been charged with one count of grand larceny of an automobile, one count of driving under the influence while fleeing and one count of fleeing with reckless indifference.

For the record, when you steal an ambulance, you’re not bound to get very far. First of all, it’s sort of tough to drive one, ya know, in secret. Secondly, ambulances come equipped with a GPS system.

So yes, Kanawha County deputies were indeed able to locate Holstein and her getaway vehicle fairly quickly. But they said she kept right on truckin’ anyway.

“The ambulance eventually came to a stop on Ogden Hill Road in Sissonville,” WCHS reported.

Holstein was promptly arrested and is now in jail on a $10,000 bond. And that’s way more expensive than your average medical bill.

Amanda Holstein was charged in connection with a stolen ambulance. ((Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office/WCHS)