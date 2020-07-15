In Royal Palm Beach, Florida, an apparent confrontation over a face mask dispute on one Saturday afternoon caused an unmasked man to threaten to kill an actually masked shopper by pulling a handgun on him at a Florida Walmart store. Big sigh.

According to sheriff’s officials, the Royal Palm Beach store’s security video shows the maskless man pushing an older man in a wheelchair through the Walmart, but even the older man in the wheelchair pulls a red neckerchief over his mouth. Nevertheless, another shopper wearing a mask approaches the two, and that’s when things get sticky.

Suddenly, after a few words were exchanged, the unmasked man gives the masked shopper the middle finger. And soon enough, the video also shows how the unmasked man proceeds to pull a handgun from his waistband and make a death threat before leaving the store.

According to News 4 Jax, the video then goes to show how “a young girl reaches for the masked man’s hand to pull him away.” Even someone else is seen trying to help de-escalate the situation. The unmasked man pushes the older man to the parking lot, and they finally leave in a white Chevrolet Equinox SUV.

In a Facebook post, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office announced they were looking for the gunman, obviously irritated by the ignorance here. “You think you’re big and bad because you pull out a gun? Palm Beach County, we need your help to find this individual wanted for Assault with a Firearm at a local Walmart in Royal Palm Beach. He left the store in a white Chevy Equinox. This took place on July 12, 2020. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.”

Although no one was injured, I have to say I hate these kinds of situations. If you think being forced to wear a face mask is an “infringement on your rights,” I’m sorry, but I have to politely disagree. Wearing a mask is a sign of respect for others in hopes that we can prevent the spread of COVID-19. This coronavirus pandemic is not going to get any better with situations like these.

Advertisement

And those who are working who have to go up to those disrespectful ones without face masks? Please be careful. People are crazy.