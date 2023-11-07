Walmart to Start Offering ‘Sensory Friendly’ Shopping Hours

Walmart has decided to try to make your day — and your shopping experience — a little less bright, and has no qualms about telling you so. But don’t misunderstand. The retail behemoth is actually trying to be nice.

Or more accurately, Walmart is trying to be sensitive to those who are sensitive, both to light and perhaps even sounds and moving images.

With that in mind, Walmart announced it will be offering “sensory friendly” shopping hours in every single one of its stores in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

As relayed by KARE11:

“The nation’s largest retailer first tested out sensory-friendly hours just on Saturday mornings this summer during back-to-school season. During that pilot program, stores changed TV walls to a static image, turned off the radio and lowered the lights where possible.”

Feedback was overwhelmingly positive, Walmart officials said.

So starting Friday, Nov. 10, all Walmart stores will have sensory-friendly hours from 8 a.m.-10 a.m. local time, and daily. For now it sounds like the move is being done on a trial basis, though it may be a long-term type of deal.

Cedric Clark, Walmart’s executive vice president of store operations, said the new morning hours will offer a “calmer shopping experience.”

“We’re always open to more feedback from our customers and associates and listening to what else can help create a less stimulating environment during those times,” Clark added.

As relayed by KARE11, Walmart is just one of the growing number of businesses to go the sensory-friendly route.

“AMC Theaters has for years regularly offered sensory friendly film screenings, where the lights are on and the sound is turned down to provide an accepting and comfortable setting for moviegoers,” the outlet wrote.

“Chuck E. Cheese offers monthly ‘Sensory Sensitive Sundays’ at participating locations where lights are dimmed and arcade game sounds are reduced to provide a dedicated time for children with autism and other special needs.”