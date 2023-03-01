Wanda Sykes Says She Made a Fan Laugh So Hard He Nearly Choked to Death

Comedy is a lifestyle for Hollywood star, Wanda Sykes. The actress sat down with The Late Late Show to talk about some of the most hilarious moments in her career. One instance, in particular, was how she had a fan cackling until they almost coughed up a lung.

Sykes, 58, detailed the incident that occurred at a recent show in Memphis, Tennessee.

“The show was going well and they’re yelling at me from over this side of the stage,” she shared. “I’m like ‘What’s going on?’ They was like ‘You need a paramedic!’”

She asked the crew to hit the lights and the security team at the venue went to examine the audience member. Sykes asked her audience if there was a doctor on the scene.

Funny Stories

“This guy, apparently he was … They had a lot to drink. There’s always alcohol involved,” she continued. “And he was laughing so hard that he puked, he vomited, and then started choking on his vomit.”

“Now that must’ve been a funny joke,” said Joel McHale, another guest that appeared with Sykes on the show.

The Upshaws star also mentioned that the medics at the show had to “work on” the man that had choked.

More Projects

The comedian is set to host a show on March 18th. She is also set to release an hour-long standup comedy bit on Netflix at the end of May.

Wanda has been up to quite a bit lately. She recently hosted the Oscars alongside Regina Hall and Amy Schumer, where she revealed to People that her time at the White House Correspondents’ dinner prepared her for this night.

“I was just thrown into the fire,” Sykes shared. “I had no idea the magnitude of people who would be in that room.”

It seems like she’s quite prepared for the limelight now. We love to see her enjoying it.