Was Lyndon Baines Johnson Behind The JFK Assassination?

Who really killed John Fitzgerald Kennedy on November 22, 1963, and why he was killed is truly one of the most enduring murder mysteries of the 20th Century. Despite constant reinforcement of the conclusions of the Warren commission which was appointed by Kennedy’s successor, President Lyndon Baines Johnson, polling has consistently shown that a majority of Americans doubt that disgruntled communist Lee Harvey Oswald killed President John Kennedy, and acted alone.

Videos by Rare

Controversial political operative, Roger Stone, who worked for President Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, and Donald Trump is the author of a 2013, New York Times best selling book “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,” in which he concluded that Kennedy’s successor was at the helm of a plot to kill Kennedy that included the CIA, organized crime, and big Texas oil among others.

Within Stone’s book “The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ,“ he makes the case that Lyndon Baines Johnson had the most to gain from Kennedy’s assassination, and delves into Johnson’s Texas political connections that may have played a part in a conspiracy to kill Kennedy. Stone has revealed that Oliver Stone, who directed the hit film ‘JFK’ about the assassination, told the author that his book was the best book on the Kennedy assassination that the Director had ever read.

On February 1st, Stone presented his findings to a live audience in Tulsa, Oklahoma and took questions. It was truly a two hour tour-de-force. Within his remarks, Stone addresses the motives behind the assassination for all involved. During one portion of his remarks, Stone asserts that the Central Intelligence Agency, who he believes played a part in the Kennedy Assassination, were displeased with President Kennedy because they believed that he was ‘soft’ on the then-Soviet Union.

He also reveals that Kennedy had become addicted to methamphetamines during his Presidency, causing agencies like the CIA and FBI to question his ability to lead the Nation during a potential war with the Soviet Union, which the agencies were pushing for.

Stone said,

I’ve just told you the motive of the Central Intelligence Agency, who thought that Kennedy was soft on the Russians. They wanted to use Cuba to spark a war with the Russians. The Secret Service, the FBI, and the Central Intelligence Agency also became aware of the fact that President John F. Kennedy had become addicted to methamphetamine. He was being treated by a doctor named Dr. Max Jacobson, in New York, who was treating all of the beautiful people of the day…” https://rumble.com/v4bnqph-who-really-killed-jfk-live-event-with-roger-stone-full-version-and-q-a.html

You can see these remarks in full in the video clip below, including Stone’s full Q+A with the audience…