Washington State Troopers Make Arrest After Series of Shootings on Interstate

Troopers have arrested a suspect after a series of shootings on Interstate 5 near Seattle, authorities said.

Videos by Rare

It is not known if the shootings are related, meaning that others who fired shots on the interstate could still be at large.

According to KIRO 7:

“At about 10:40 p.m. Thursday, Washington State Patrol troopers arrested someone who is suspected of being involved in some of the shootings that happened in South King County on Wednesday night.

“According to troopers, one shooting happened on southbound I-5 near South 320th Street in Federal Way at about 9:30 p.m. One person was hurt and taken to Harborview.

“A second shooting was on northbound I-5 near South 200th Street in SeaTac. No injuries were reported in that case.”

That’s not all. Another shooting was reported on southbound I-5 South 320th Street. According to authorities, the driver of a gray mid-2000s pickup shot at another vehicle. The victim fortunately was not hit.

Also per KIRO: “On Thursday evening, Trooper Rick Johnson reported that WSP had gotten calls from two more victims who were shot at on Wednesday night. One was along southbound I-5 near Southcenter. The other was 15 minutes later on southbound I-5 from SR 518.”

Rare Media Library