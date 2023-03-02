Watch: AG Merrick Garland Destroyed By Senator Ted Cruz Over Supreme Court Justice Threats (Video)

Attorney General Merrick Garland appeared before the Senate on Wednesday, being grilled by Conservative Senators from around the Nation.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz took the opportunity to point out that Merrick Garland has allowed for the harrasment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Protestors have routinely surrounded his home with nearly no response from the DOJ.

Cruz posed a simple question to Garland… Has he prosecuted anybody for violating 18 U.S.C 1507, which states…

Whoever, with the intent of influencing any judge, juror, witness, or court officer, in the discharge of his duties, pickets in or parades in or near… a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer… Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than one year, or both 18 U.S.C 1507

Garland refused to answer the question. It was a simple yes or no question, and Garland repeatedly began to opine about other things he had done.

Cruz fired back, asking the question repeatedly as Garland simply kept restating his non-answer response. The discussion got heated, and turned into a shouting match. Garland never did answer the question.

See a clip of that below…

Lion Ted Cruz MAULS AG Garland to absolute SHREDS for ignoring threats against Supreme Court Justices🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZTCjbnOOp6 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 1, 2023

While serious threats have been made on the home and life of Brett Kavanaugh over the Roe v Wade decision last year, the DOJ has sat idly by. Acting in no way to protect our Justice.

When President Biden gives his annual State of the Union address, a military style guarded fence is placed a mile around the Capitol building. Millions of dollars are spent, for no reason, every year on this practice.

While they focus on non-existent threats, in total designed to terrify the public, real Justices are being attacked on a routine basis.

Good for Ted Cruz in calling them out.