Wayward Moose Causes Three-Car Accident in Minnesota

Moose have a reputation for not necessarily being the brightest animals on the planet. Or possessing much dexterity. It’s actually quite the opposite on both characteristics.

So when one wanders into the road, well, it’s bound to create a fair share of commotion — or worse.

The good people of Virginia, Minnesota fond this out firsthand over the weekend, when a moose wandered onto the road and caused a three-car accident involving five people.

Per KARE11:

“The State Patrol website says two teenagers were driving north on Highway 53 near Virginia shortly before 9 p.m. when a moose entered the roadway and they hit the animal with their Kia Forte, a compact vehicle. Investigators say the Kia suffered heavy damage, injuring a 16-year-old passenger who was taken to St. Mary’s-Essentia Hospital in Duluth. Her injuries are described as non-life threatening. “

“The 16-year-old male driver of the Kia was uninjured.

“After the initial impact, a 17-year-old motorist following the Kia also struck the moose but both he and another teen were uninjured. A third vehicle, an SUV driven by a 43-year-old from Aurora, tried to avoid the incident and ended up careening into the ditch. That person suffered no injuries.”

As for the moose, well, no word on whether it received so much as a scratch.

The DMV website recommends not swerving when you see an animal in the road, such as a a deer, as swerving may result in a worse accident for yourself. But moose are the exception to the rule — given that they can weigh up to 1,600 pounds.