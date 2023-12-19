Well-Known LGBTQ+ Activist Arrested on Rape Charges Involving Teens

A prominent LGBTQ+ activist has been arrested after authorities alleged she raped two young boys in Philadelphia.

Videos by Rare

Kendall Stephens, 37, is facing charges filed by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

ABC7 News reports:

“Sources tell WPVI Stephens raped two boys under the age of 13. Further details on the investigation have not been released.

“Some of the charges include indecent assault against a person less than 13 years old, rape, unlawful contact with minor sexual offenses, and endangering the welfare of children – parent or guardian.”

Stephens’ bail has been set at $250,000, with a court date set for December 29.

Kendall Stephens is a prominent LGBTQ+ activist in the Philadelphia area. (ABC7 News)

ABC7 News added:

“The prominent LGBTQ+ activist came to Action News in August of 2020 after she was attacked in her Point Breeze neighborhood. She says she was targeted by a violent group for being a trans woman. “Stephens then became a prominent activist for the LGBTQ+ community and she urged lawmakers to change Pennsylvania’s hate crimes statute to include protections for LGBTQ+ people. “WPVI was there for a 2021 press conference where Stephens, along with several other activists, stood by District Attorney Larry Krasner to help launch the LGBTQ+ Advisory Board.”

Kendall Stephens is due in court at the end of the month. (ABC& News)