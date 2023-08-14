Biden Senior Advisor Refuses To Comment On Hunter Biden Special Counsel (Video)

In the midst of the ever deepening case against the President’s son, Hunter Biden, the White House has refused to comment whatsoever on the subject.

During an interview with MSNBC, President Joe Biden’s senior advisor, Steve Benjamin, was asked about the White House’s response to the Hunter Biden scandals. The host, Jonathan Capehart, asked advisor Steve: “On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss as the special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation. Does the White House have any comment on that move by DOJ?”

Answering quite frankly, Steve said: “No, none whatsoever.” Steve Benjamin continued: “You know the President has been very clear since when, running for office, that he was going to make sure that, there was no politicization of the DOJ, the White House has not been involved in any of those matters, that’s been clear and consistent. I think any questions on this issue obviously should be referred to the DOJ or Hunter’s personal attorneys, since this is a personal matter, and we stand by that.” Though staying clear of the matter seems honorable enough, the issue is that the scandal is shaping up to include President Joe Biden.

As seen with the testimonies concerning the matter, Joe Biden has been linked to Hunter’s shady deals. Devon Archer, Hunter Biden’s former business partner, testified before Congress that Joe Biden sat in on 20 calls between Hunter and his business associates. He also shared that the alleged “Big Guy” that Hunter referred to in his dealings is in fact Joe Biden. With the Department of Justice investigation looming, the White House may not be able to hold its tongue for long.

