What Are Delta-8 Carts?

Carts are short for cartridges – which are containers containing vape liquid. Typically, Delta 8 carts are formulated with a distillate of Delta 8 THC and strain-specific terpene blends; other cannabinoids and terpenes may be included as well.

What Is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC is one of more than 100 cannabinoids found in cannabis Sativa plants, but it’s not present in significant levels. Therefore, concentrated amounts of Delta-8 THC are typically manufactured from hemp-derived CBD, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). We’ve all heard of CBD and Delta-9, but research suggests that other cannabinoids positively affect the body. Delta-8 allows the user to experience the same euphoria, relaxation, and mental health benefits without the overwhelming sensations associated with Delta-9 (what we typically think of as weed).

Why Are People Smoking Delta-8 Carts?

For casual smokers who like to get high a few times a week, smoking Delta-8 carts probably makes the most sense. Delta-8 carts have a high-cost efficiency, are easy to use, and have several years of shelf-life.

Delta-8 has a much longer shelf life than Delta-9. As long as your vape is left out of the direct sunlight and isn’t exposed to incredibly high temperatures, your Delta-8 cartridge will be usable for several years. The best way to store D8 carts is in a dark container, a cabinet, or a drawer away from any heat source.

Will Delta-8 Show Up On A Drug Test?

Unfortunately, there’s not enough evidence for me to give you a definite answer. Due to the chemical similarities of Delta-8 THC and Delta-9 THC, researchers believe excessive use may lead to a positive drug test, especially since CBD isolates can potentially lead to positive results.

Is Delta-8 Legal?

While Delta-8 is federally legal, you should still look into your state’s THC policies- it’s always good to check anyway. Delta-8 is legal because of a loophole in which any Hemp product with less than .3% Delta-9 is fair game. Hence, Delta-8 products are LOADED with Delta-8 and contain just under 0.3% THC- enough to make you feel excellent on a Sunday spent on your couch.

How Many Hits Will I Need To Feel the Effects?

Dosing cannabinoids is challenging, and so is the truth for Delta-8 THC. The amount you inhale from your cartridge could vary depending on the device, the force with which you inhale, and the temperature when you take the draw. The best way to get a read on how strong the Delta-8 will be for you is to take one or two deep inhales and wait thirty minutes.

It’s better to take less at the beginning and slowly increase your dose to avoid going too far- it will also ultimately save you money. You can always take another hit, but when you take one too many, it may take some time until the effects fade off, so it’s better to be safe than sorry. The optimal dosage seems to be around 5–6 puffs for most people, giving them relatively strong effects but without anxiety or mental distress.

The Benefits Of Smoking Delta-8 Carts:

While there still isn’t an abundance of research on the positive effects of consuming Delta-8, marketing claims of pain relief and anxiety have been cited. From personal experience, I can tell you that these claims have materialized through my experiences consuming Delta-8 products. As somebody that began to grow anxious using Delta-9 as I got older, Delta-8 has given me a chance to enter a realm of relaxation while still being able to complete menial tasks like folding laundry, emptying the dishwasher, and on occasion, responding to a work email.

The Negatives Of Smoking Delta-8 Carts:

Many of the negative side-effects associated with Delta-8 are similar to those of Delta-9. As I mentioned before, too much of anything is a bad thing. Even though Delta-8 provides a more mild high, In a survey published in Cannabis and Cannabinoid Research, authors noted side effects of Delta-8 THC, including:

Difficulty concentrating

Difficulties with short-term memory

Altered sense of time

Anxiety and paranoia

This is a sponsored post