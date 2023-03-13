What Gene Simmons Hates About The Kiss Hit ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’ (Video)

The band KISS recently appeared on the Howard Stern Show to discuss their upcoming final tour in 2023. They played multiple song and spoke to Stern about their past.

The band revealed that their final tour date will be held in 2023. They also took time to speak about the hit ‘I Was Made For Lovin’ You’.

Videos by Rare

The song infamously begins with the background singers, including bassist Gene Simmons, singing a high pitched melody to a rocking guitar and bass-line.

Simmons revealed in his interview with Stern that he loves the lyrics and feel of the song, but has always hated his high pitched backup vocal. See that moment from the interview on the Howard Stern Show below…

He tells the story of how the song came to pass, and how Paul Stanley, lead singer and author of the lyrics, introduced the song to him.

KISS played some of their hit songs, including Detroit Rock City. See a clip of them playing live below.

Paul Stanley is 71 years old. Gene Simmons is 73. To see them still able to sound so great after so many years is something that fans will surely love.

While so many bands have been drugged out, or fallen off for one reason or the other, KISS remains a great band.

Gene Simmons has been quoted as recently saying that KISS is looking at another Las Vegas residency to possibly end their careers. Though 2023 will hold their final tour date, it seems the band will still play in certain situations.

Their final tour dates will be at the end of 2023. Two shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It should be an amazing show.

For anybody interested in catching KISS live, check out their website for a full schedule of their tour dates.