What To Look For When Searching For Delta-8 Carts?

Smoking a cart that isn’t third-party tested is like not brushing your teeth for two months. Will you die? Probably not. But it’s definitely not good for you.

Check The Ingredients List

You should pass on anything with vitamin E acetate in it. Vitamin E acetate has been known to be hard on the lungs. The only ingredients you should see on the list aside from Delta-8 THC distillate are other cannabinoids, terpenes, vegetable glycerine, propylene glycol, or flavoring agents.

Check How The Product is Made

The only federally legal marijuana products have to be made from Hemp. Keep this in mind if you live in a state where marijuana is not recreationally legal.

Can You Build A Tolerance To Delta-8 Carts?

As we learned in middle school health class, marijuana has a tolerance rate, and Delta-8 is no exception. So, if you’re the type of person who likes to smoke weed from the time you wake up to the time you’re sitting on the couch with one hand in your pants and the other in a bag of Doritos, you might want to take regular “tolerance breaks” with Delta-8 to budget your money. Delta-8, unfortunately, has a high tolerance rate. Smoking it regularly for four weeks will most likely lead to an increase in the required dosage.

Conclusion

I’ve struggled with anxiety my entire life. I would always force myself to smoke weed in social situations and then leave because “I was tired” half an hour later, only to wrestle with my thoughts in bed until three in the morning. With Delta-8, I just have a few beers, take two to three rips, listen to music and relax. The pitch lies within yourself. I don’t know you or your habits, I just know that a record-breaking amount of people deal with anxiety daily, and a more moderate version of marijuana might help with that. This product isn’t for everyone, but if you’re someone like my Mom, who struggles to sleep without Melatonin, Delta-8 can help you get the eight hours of rest your body deserves. And luckily for our readers, we are offering a discount for cartridges from a Hemp industry leader, Diamond CBD. Use code SVDIA40 for 40% off any of DiamondCBD’s products.It’s important to do some research before buying your Delta-8 vape cartridge. I mean, you most likely researched the ingredients in your favorite chicken dish at some point, so why wouldn’t you do the same thing with what you’re inhaling? My biggest recommendation is to use online retailers. Delta-8 THC is still a rapidly growing industry, and based on personal experience, I can tell you that the gas station vape cartridges are hit or miss. There are a lot of good companies making some really amazing products — but there’s an equal number of low-quality manufacturers churning out contaminated extracts and mislabeled Delta-8 carts. The most important thing to look for when researching a Delta-8 cart are as follows:

Make Sure That The Product is Third-Party Tested

This is the golden rule. Sort of like girls when they see that I’m 5’8 on my Hinge profile. If the cart isn’t thirty-party tested, it’s an immediate no. The harsh chemicals used during the conversion process are difficult to purge and require expensive equipment as well as highly qualified lab workers. Third-party testing is the only way to ensure that the purification process is done correctly. All certificates from a third-party laboratory should include:

Delta-8 concentration

Cannabinoid profile

Terpene profile

Bleaches

Heavy metal testing

Pesticide testing

Residual solvent testing