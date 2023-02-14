What’s an EGOT?

If you’ve ever heard the term EGOT and immediately scrunched your face in confusion, you’re not alone. The acronym stands for one of the most prestigious achievements a person in show business could ever achieve. EGOT stands for “Emmy Grammy Oscar Tony” and, since the inception of these four award ceremonies, only 18 people have ever received it.

The EGOT Can Be Achieved by Musicians, Producers, Actors, Etc.’

In order to receive an EGOT, a person needs to be outstanding in a broad range of art forms and styles. This means that they need to have won an Emmy for work in TV (Daytime or Primetime) and an Academy Award for work in film. They also need to be talented in the realm of audio, with a recording project that was so good it won a Grammy. And last but not least, they need to have what it takes to contribute to live theater in some way that is remarkable enough to win a Tony award.

Not everyone who has won an EGOT is an actor or actress. Some are musical composers. Because Hollywood and show business takes so much work from so many different artists to make a project come to fruition, it honors those from every angle of the scene. Indeed, there are just as many musical composers and people behind the camera to have won an EGOT as those whose place is generally in the limelight. Regardless, to win an EGOT takes some serious dedication to one’s craft or crafts.

Here is everyone who has won an EGOT so far and what they did.

Richard Rodgers

Emmy

Outstanding Original Music for Television, Winston Churchill: The Valiant Years, 1961.

Grammy

Best Musical Theater Album, The Sound of Music, 1961; Best Musical Theater Album,

No Strings, 1963.

Oscar

Best Original Song, “It Might As Well Be Spring,” State Fair, 1945.

Tony

Best Musical, South Pacific, 1950; Best Musical, The King and I, 1952; Best Book of a Musical, South Pacific, 1950; Best Producer of a Musical, South Pacific, 1950; Best Original Score, No Strings, 1962; Special Tony Award “for all he has done for young people in the theatre and for taking the men of the orchestra out of the pit and putting them onstage in No Strings,” 1962; Special Tony Award, 1972; Lawrence Langner Memorial Award for Distinguished Lifetime Achievement in the American Theatre, 1979.

Helen Hayes

Emmy

Best Actress, Schlitz Playhouse of Stars, 1953.

Grammy

Best Spoken Word Recording, Great American Documents, 1977.

Oscar

Best Actress in a Leading Role, The Sin of Madelon Claudet, 1932; Best Actress in a Supporting Role, Airport, 1970.

Tony

Best Actress in a Play, Happy Birthday, 1947; Distinguished Dramatic Actress, Time Remembered, 1958; Lawrence Langner Memorial Award for Distinguished Lifetime Achievement in the American Theatre, 1980.

Emmy

Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music, The Muppet Show, 1977; Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series, The Rockford Files, 1978.

Grammy

Best Recording for Children, The Electric Company, 1972.

Oscar

Best Actress in a Supporting Role, West Side Story, 1961.

Tony

Best Featured Actress in a Play, The Ritz, 1975.

John Gielgud

Emmy

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Special, Summer’s Lease, 1991

Grammy

Best Spoken Word, Documentary or Drama Recording, Ages of Man, 1979.

Oscar

Best Actor in a Supporting Role, Arthur, 1981.

Tony

Outstanding Foreign Company, The Importance of Being Earnest, 1948; Best Director of a Drama, Big Fish, Little Fish, 1961; Special Tony Award “for contribution to theatre for his extraordinary insight into the writings of Shakespeare as demonstrated in his one-man play Ages of Man,” 1959.

Audrey Hepburn

Emmy

Outstanding Individual Achievement, Informational Programming, Gardens of the World with Audrey Hepburn, 1993.

Grammy

Best Spoken Word Album for Children, Audrey Hepburn’s Enchanted Tales, 1994.

Oscar

Best Actress in a Leading Role, Roman Holiday, 1953.

Tony

Distinguished Dramatic Actress, Ondine, 1954; Special Tony Award, 1968.

Marvin Hamlisch

Emmy

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Direction, Barbra: The Concert, 1995; Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music and Lyrics, Barbra: The Concert, 1995; Outstanding Music and Lyrics, AFI’s 100 Years… 100 Movies, 1999; Outstanding Music Direction, Timeless: Live in Concert, 2001.

Grammy

Song of the Year, The Way We Were, 1974; Best New Artist, 1974; Best Pop Instrumental Performance, “The Entertainer,” 1974; Album of Best Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or a Television Special, The Way We Were, 1974.

Oscar

Best Original Dramatic Score, The Way We Were, 1973; Best Original Song, “The Way We Were,” 1973; Best Scoring: Original Song Score and Adaptation or Scoring: Adaptation, The Sting, 1973.

Tony

Best Musical Score, A Chorus Line, 1976.

Jonathan Tunick

Emmy

Outstanding Achievement in Music Direction, Night of 100 Stars, 1982.

Grammy

Best Instrumental Arrangement Accompanying Vocals, “No One is Alone,” 1988.

Oscar

Best Original Song Score and Its Adaptation or Adaptation Score, A Little Night Music, 1977.

Tony

Best Orchestrations, Titanic, 1997.

Mel Brooks

Emmy

Outstanding Writing Achievement in Variety, The Sid Caesar, Imogene Coca, Carl Reiner, Howard Morris Special, 1967; Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Mad About You, 1997; Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Mad About You, 1998; Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series, Mad About You, 1999.

Grammy

Best Spoken Comedy Album, The 2000 Year Old Man in the Year 2000, 1998; Best Long Form Music Video, Recording ‘The Producers’: A Musical Romp with Mel Brooks, 2002; Best Musical Show Album, The Producers, 2002.

Oscar

Best Story and Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen, The Producers, 1968.

Tony

Best Musical, The Producers, 2001; Best Book of a Musical, The Producers, 2001; Best Original Score, The Producers, 2001.

Mike Nichols

Emmy

Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special, Wit, 2001; Outstanding Made for Television Movie, Wit, 2001; Outstanding Directing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Special, Angels in America, 2004; Outstanding Miniseries, Angels in America, 2004.

Grammy

Best Comedy Performance, An Evening with Mike Nichols and Elaine May, 1961.

Oscar

Best Director, The Graduate, 1967.

Tony

Best Direction of a Play, Barefoot in the Park, 1964; Best Direction of a Play, The Odd Couple, 1965; Best Direction of a Play, Luv, 1965; Best Direction of a Play, Plaza Suite, 1968; Best Direction of a Play, The Prisoner of Second Avenue, 1972; Best Musical, Annie, 1977; Best Direction of a Play, The Real Thing, 1984; Best Play, The Real Thing, 1984; Best Direction of a Musical, Monty Python’s Spamalot, 2005; Best Direction of a Play, Death of a Salesman, 2012.

Whoopi Goldberg

Emmy

Outstanding Special Class Special, Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel, 2002; Outstanding Talk Show Host, The View; 2009; Governors Award for the seven Comic Relief Benefit Specials, 1997.

Grammy

Best Comedy Album, Whoopi Goldberg, 1986.

Oscar

Best Supporting Actress, Ghost, 1990.

Tony

Best Musical, Thoroughly Modern Millie, 2002.

Scott Rudin

Emmy

Outstanding Children’s Program, He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin’, 1984.

Grammy

Best Musical Theater Album, The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording, 2012.

Oscar

Best Picture, No Country for Old Men, 2007.

Tony

Best Musical, Passion, 1994; Best Play, Copenhagen, 2000; Best Play, The Goat, or Who Is Sylvia?, 2002; Best Play, Doubt, 2005; Best Play, The History Boys, 2006; Best Play, God of Carnage, 2009; Best Revival of a Play, Fences, 2010; Best Musical, The Book of Mormon, 2011; Best Revival of a Play, Death of a Salesman, 2012; Best Revival of a Play, A Raisin in the Sun, 2014; Best Play, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, 2015; Best Revival of a Play, Skylight, 2015; Best Play, The Humans, 2016; Best Revival of a Play, A View From the Bridge, 2016; Best Revival of a Musical, Hello, Dolly!, 2017; Best Play, The Ferryman, 2019; Best Revival of a Play, The Boys in the Band, 2019; Best Play, The Inheritance, 2021.

Robert Lopez

Emmy

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition, Wonder Pets!, 2008; Outstanding Music Direction and Composition, Wonder Pets!, 2010; Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics, “Agatha All Along” from WandaVision, 2021; Outstanding Short Form Program, We the People, 2022.

Grammy

Best Musical Theater Album, The Book of Mormon: Original Broadway Cast Recording, 2012; Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media, Frozen, 2015; Best Song Written for Visual Media, “Let It Go” from Frozen, 2015.

Oscar

Best Original Song, “Let It Go” from Frozen, 2013; Best Original Song, “Remember Me” from Coco, 2017.

Tony

Best Original Score, Avenue Q, 2004; Best Book of a Musical, The Book of Mormon, 2011; Best Original Score, The Book of Mormon, 2011.

Andrew Lloyd Webber

Emmy

Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, 2018.

Grammy

Best Cast Show Album, Evita, 1980; Best Cast Show Album, Cats, 1983; Best Contemporary Composition, Requiem, 1986; Grammy Legend Award, 1990.

Oscar

Best Original Song, “You Must Love Me” from Evita, 1996.

Tony

Best Original Score, Evita, 1980; Best Musical, Cats, 1983; Best Original Score, Cats, 1983; Best Musical, The Phantom of the Opera, 1988; Best Musical, Sunset Boulevard, 1995; Best Original Score, Sunset Boulevard, 1995; Special Tony Award, 2018.

Tim Rice

Emmy

Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, 2018.

Grammy

Best Cast Show Album, Evita, 1980; Song of the Year, “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme),” 1993; Best Musical Album for Children, Aladdin (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), 1993; Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television, “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme),” 1993; Best Musical Show Album, Aida, 2000.

Oscar

Best Original Song, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, 1992; Best Original Song, “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from The Lion King, 1994; Best Original Song, “You Must Love Me” from Evita, 1996.

Tony

Best Original Score, Evita, 1980; Best Book of a Musical, Evita, 1980; Best Original Score, Aida, 2000.

John Legend

Emmy

Outstanding Variety Special (Live), Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, 2018; Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program, Crow: The Legend, 2019; Outstanding Daytime Special, Shelter Me: Soul Awakened, 2022; Outstanding Short Form Daytime Program, Cornerstones: Founding Voices of the Black Church, 2022.

Grammy

Best New Artist, 2006; Best R&B Album, Get Lifted, 2006; Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, “Ordinary People,” 2006; Best Male R&B Vocal Performance, “Heaven,” 2007; Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, “Family Affair,” 2007; Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals, “Stay with Me (By the Sea),” 2009; Best R&B Song, “Shine,” 2011; Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance, “Hang on in There,” 2011; Best R&B Album, Wake Up!, 2011; Best Song Written for Visual Media, “Glory,” 2016; Best Rap/Sung Performance, “Higher,” 2020; Best R&B Album, Bigger Love, 2021.

Oscar

Best Original Song, “Glory” from Selma, 2014.

Tony

Best Revival of a Play, Jitney, 2017.

Alan Menken

Emmy

Special Emmy Award for Outstanding Contribution to the success of the academy’s anti-drug special for children, “Wonderful Ways to Say No” from the TV special Cartoon All-Stars to the Rescue, 1990; Outstanding Original Song in a Children’s, Young Adult or Animated Program, “Waiting in the Wings” from Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, 2020.

Grammy

Best Recording for Children, The Little Mermaid: Original Walt Disney Records Soundtrack, 1991; Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television, “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, 1991; Best Album for Children, Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, 1993; Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television, Beauty and the Beast: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, 1993; Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television, “Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast, 1993; Song of the Year, “A Whole New World (Aladdin’s Theme)” from Aladdin, 1994; Best Musical Album for Children, Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, 1994; Best Instrumental Composition Written for a Motion Picture or for Television, Aladdin: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, 1994; Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, 1994; Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television, “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas, 1996; Best Song Written for Visual Media, “I See the Light” from Tangled, 2012.

Oscar

Best Original Score, The Little Mermaid, 1989; Best Original Song, “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid, 1989; Best Original Score, Beauty and the Beast, 1991; Best Original Song, “Beauty and the Beast” from Beauty and the Beast, 1991; Best Original Score, Aladdin, 1992; Best Original Song, “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, 1992; Best Original Musical or Comedy Score, Pocahontas, 1995; Best Original Song, “Colors of the Wind” from Pocahontas, 1995.

Tony

Best Original Score, Newsies, 2012.

Jennifer Hudson

Emmy

Outstanding Interactive Media for a Daytime Program, Baba Yaga, 2021.

Grammy

Best R&B Album, Jennifer Hudson, 2009; Best Musical Theater Album, The Color Purple, 2017.

Oscar

Best Supporting Actress, Dreamgirls, 2006.

Tony

Best Musical, A Strange Loop, 2022.

Viola Davis

Emmy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, How to Get Away with Murder, 2015.

Grammy

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording, Finding Me, 2023.

Oscar

Best Supporting Actress, Fences, 2016.

Tony

Best Featured Actress in a Play, King Hedley II, 2001; Best Leading Actress in a Play, Fences, 2010.

Non-Competitive EGOT

There are a handful of artists who have received an EGOT that is “non-competitive.” This is because one of the four awards was honorary, or essentially bestowed for a reason apart from a typical actual award. Those who have been honored with non-competitive EGOTS are:

Barbra Streisand

Quincy Jones

Liza Minnelli

James Earl Jones

Harry Belafonte