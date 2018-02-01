Two sisters accused of beating a 3-year-old child to death have been indicted on felony murder charges, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Tuesday evening.





Lashirley and Glenndria Morris remain in the Fulton County jail months after Kejuan Mason was found beaten to death Oct. 21 inside a southwest Atlanta home.

The indictment alleges Lashirley Morris used a bat to beat Kejuan repeatedly in the head, stomach, legs and arms, while legal guardian Glenndria Morris spanked him after he sneaked and ate a cupcake, Fulton district attorney spokesman Dexter Bond said.

The sisters were granted bond in the case Monday after the Fulton DA failed to indict the women within 90 days. By law, Georgia courts must grant bond if the suspect hasn’t been indicted within 90 days of an arrest.

Officials have not said if bond was revoked following the indictment.

The sisters face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted.

RELATED: Georgia police chief’s son allegedly beat his 3-year-old stepson to death with a belt