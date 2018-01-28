Menu
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A high school student was charged with molesting 17 children between the ages of 3 and 7 while he worked at the YMCA and an elementary school, prosecutors said Friday.


Michael Begin, 18, a student at Jeffersonville High School, was first charged with two counts of felony molestation in October, but more victims came forward after those charges were filed, according to WDRB.

“I have been a prosecutor since 1999,” Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull told WDRB. “I can tell you that I have never had one offender victimize 17 children as we do in this case.”

Begin was working as part of an early childhood education class at the elementary school, the school district told WDRB.

Begin is free on bond. His next court appearance is Monday.

Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

