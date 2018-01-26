The Tennessee Highway Patrol charged a Maryville man with a slew of offenses in an incident that 33-year-old Chad England said began when “Jesus” told him to “let go of the wheel.”





Country star Carrie Underwood asked Jesus to “take the wheel” in her 2010 single. And like the song, England reportedly let go and was technically saved from the road he was on, though it cost him his Toyota Tacoma pickup — which rolled five times before coming to a stop against a rock wall.

RELATED: A 240-year-old statue of Jesus Christ had a secret message hidden in an unlikely place

Witnesses say his truck left Interstate 81 for “no apparent reason” on Saturday, though they accused the driver of speeding, according to the Bristol Herald-Courier. England was arrested after allegedly fleeing the scene of the single-vehicle wreck. Local police who reached the scene of the accident first say England fled the wreck “carrying a jar” and “speaking gibberish.” They stopped England and detained him until Tennessee Highway Patrol officers arrived on-scene.

Reports do not note the contents of the jar.

A search of England’s wrecked truck revealed “about six grams of marijuana” and “a vial of white powder residue” which was identified as cocaine, according to the police report. Officers also located pipes, rolling papers, two empty or nearly-empty bottles of Crown Royal whiskey and aerosol cans for “huffing.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that England faces a long list of charges, some felonies:

Driving under the influence, first offense;

Felony possession of Schedule II drugs for resale/manufacture/deliver;

Possession of Schedule VI drugs;

Possession of drug paraphernalia;

Driving without due care and attention ;

; Driving without a license;

Registration not in possession;

Violation of the fiscal responsibility law;

Open container

After a brief hospitalization and medical clearance, England was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.