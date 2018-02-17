CROSS COUNTY, Ark — Arkansas authorities are investigating the discovery of the bodies of twin babies found in a suitcase in Cross County in the eastern part of the state.





RELATED: Dad Wants Clemency For Son Who Is Set For Execution

The infants were found Friday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. on Crossroad 602.

The unidentified bodies were inside a purple suitcase on the side of a ditch.

How could anyone throwaway babies like trash? Someone put newborn twins inside a suitcase & dumped them in an… https://t.co/AoQNZBowX9 — WTOC11 (@wtocdawnbaker) February 17, 2018

Bodies of infant twins discovered inside suitcase in Wynne, AR https://t.co/0OjGtdO2wk #WJHL — WJHL (@WJHL11) February 17, 2018

Newborn twins found dead inside suitcase in Arkansas https://t.co/1663aMkXu0 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 17, 2018

Heartbreaking! 2 newborns found dead in a suitcase near Wynne this afternoon. I just got off the phone with the… https://t.co/XBbBPO3kNu — Luke Jones (@LukeJonesTV) February 16, 2018

Deputies discover dead infant twins in suitcase as neighbors ask why https://t.co/YshN1xfbIF pic.twitter.com/NszK5KUcRS — WLOX (@WLOX) February 17, 2018

The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information has been released.

RELATED: Nikolas Cruz’s friend said everything changed after his father died

The Cross County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the babies.