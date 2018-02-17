CROSS COUNTY, Ark — Arkansas authorities are investigating the discovery of the bodies of twin babies found in a suitcase in Cross County in the eastern part of the state.
RELATED: Dad Wants Clemency For Son Who Is Set For Execution
The infants were found Friday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. on Crossroad 602.
The unidentified bodies were inside a purple suitcase on the side of a ditch.
The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information has been released.
RELATED: Nikolas Cruz’s friend said everything changed after his father died
The Cross County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the babies.