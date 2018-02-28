A white, 17-year-old Instagram star with more than one million followers who goes by “Woah Vicky” and has claimed in the past that she identifies as black was arrested over the weekend in Greensboro, N.C. for trespassing, resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer by kicking him.





The teen, whose real name is Victoria Waldrip and who hails from Marietta, Ga., posted the whole incident on her Instagram account after the fact.

That included two videos and a mugshot.

Police initially responded to the Four Seasons Town Centre Mall after reports that shots were fired, WFMY News 2 reported.

While that wasn’t actually the case, there was “disorderly” behavior at the mall. After being given “multiple opportunities to leave,” Waldrip was taken down and handcuffed, all of which was caught on video.

Waldrip, who has already been called a worse version of Rachel Dolezal and Danielle “Bhad Bhabie” Bregoli, posted her mugshot with the hashtag #freevicky.

In case you don’t recall, this is Danielle Bregoli and this is Rachel Dolezal.

This is interesting because it wasn’t too long ago that she posted a picture of herself in a prison jumpsuit as a joke.

Many have commented since her real life arrest that this was “foreshadowing.”

Waldrip sparked outrage in the past when she said she could say the n-word because she has black ancestry. She even tweeted a photo she said was proof of her ethnicity.

She’s also posted videos in which she’s claimed that she’s always known that she’s black.

Waldrip was listed as white on her police report, the New York Post reported.