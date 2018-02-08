Menu
PTSD sex pastor Read this Next

Woman claims her pastor had a sick way of "healing" her PTSD, and now they're battling it out in court
Advertisement

There’s so much that one can do on the internet. You can watch music videos from the 80s, pay bills and even meet your soulmate.


Or you can just threaten to punch people for no reason.

At least one person under Tumblr username true-blue-brit threatened to do just that.

“I’d never, ever hurt a lady but I’d be happy to punch a feminist,” he wrote as a true gentleman would. Apparently deprived of pleasure in this world, he added, “It’d bring me great joy.”

Well, feminists let him know that whenever he was ready, he was free to live out his dream. Of course, they looked they would be ready to punch back.

http://morganrhodes.tumblr.com/post/151812708147/id-very-much-like-to-punch-a-feminist

And it looks liked others were ready to join in after the post went viral.

We have to wonder if he’ll be taking the challenge.

(H/T Indy 100)

RELATED: Librarians expertly troll patrons with a display answering their unhelpful questions

Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Advertisement

Rare Studio

After his bizarre attack on a baby in a Kansas Walmart, this ex-pastor is finally getting what’s coming to him

After his bizarre attack on a baby in a Kansas Walmart, this ex-pastor is finally getting what’s coming to him

A male nurse molested sedated female patients, and a simple background check would have revealed his past

A male nurse molested sedated female patients, and a simple background check would have revealed his past

This smiling suspect allegedly sent revenge porn to a preschool for the worst reason

This smiling suspect allegedly sent revenge porn to a preschool for the worst reason

YouTuber faces severe backlash after showing a dead body in newest video

YouTuber faces severe backlash after showing a dead body in newest video

An alleged car thief was picked up while wearing a deeply ironic t-shirt

An alleged car thief was picked up while wearing a deeply ironic t-shirt

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement