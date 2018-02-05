Menu
A New Jersey man went on the British show “This Morning” to talk about the time his virginity was abducted by an alien temptress he named Crescent who, incidentally, had a “very nice body.”


David Huggins, 74, began by spinning a yarn for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the halcyon days, when he was just a normal 8-year-old kid playing at the base of tree behind a barn on his family’s farm and first came into contact with an alien.

“I heard someone say, ‘David, behind you,'” he said, remembering his encounter with a “little hairy guy” who had glowing eyes.

Huggins said that he’s been seeing aliens from time to time ever since.

The show hosts were particularly interested in the story of how Huggins lost his virginity at the age of 17 in the Georgia woods.

YouTube/This Morning

He laughed and said that the affair really took place.

“I think she wears a wig, but I’m not really sure. She has black hair, large black eyes, a very pale face,” he described Crescent’s features. “The body looks quite human, and I think she has rather long fingernails.”

“Why do think an alien would wear a wig?” Schofield asked.

“I think for aesthetic reasons,” Huggins replied.

Huggins, a deli employee in Hoboken and a painter, said that he was informed by aliens he had fathered hundreds of alien babies, and so he reproduced this revelation in his art.

A jarring painting of alien offspring stacked on top of one another in glass cases was then shown on screen.

YouTube/This Morning

Huggins said that he saw Crescent as recently as four or five months ago.

When asked why he hasn’t taken any photos of the aliens he’s met as proof, he replied that he didn’t know, but promised, if he has a camera handy, to get proof next time.

It’s safe to say many on the internet were loving every second of this interview.

Others expressed concerns with the interview, saying it shouldn’t have been done.

You can watch the interview in its entirety below.

Matt Naham About the author:
Matt Naham is the Weekend Editor  for Rare. Follow him on Twitter @matt_naham.
