A New Jersey man went on the British show “This Morning” to talk about the time his virginity was abducted by an alien temptress he named Crescent who, incidentally, had a “very nice body.”





David Huggins, 74, began by spinning a yarn for hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the halcyon days, when he was just a normal 8-year-old kid playing at the base of tree behind a barn on his family’s farm and first came into contact with an alien.

“I heard someone say, ‘David, behind you,'” he said, remembering his encounter with a “little hairy guy” who had glowing eyes.

Huggins said that he’s been seeing aliens from time to time ever since.

The show hosts were particularly interested in the story of how Huggins lost his virginity at the age of 17 in the Georgia woods.

He laughed and said that the affair really took place.

“I think she wears a wig, but I’m not really sure. She has black hair, large black eyes, a very pale face,” he described Crescent’s features. “The body looks quite human, and I think she has rather long fingernails.”

“Why do think an alien would wear a wig?” Schofield asked.

“I think for aesthetic reasons,” Huggins replied.

Huggins, a deli employee in Hoboken and a painter, said that he was informed by aliens he had fathered hundreds of alien babies, and so he reproduced this revelation in his art.

A jarring painting of alien offspring stacked on top of one another in glass cases was then shown on screen.

Huggins said that he saw Crescent as recently as four or five months ago.

When asked why he hasn’t taken any photos of the aliens he’s met as proof, he replied that he didn’t know, but promised, if he has a camera handy, to get proof next time.

It’s safe to say many on the internet were loving every second of this interview.

I too know Crescent the alien but I am furious with her. She turned me down and told me she was a virgin. We will be having words. — Mark Cunningham (@welby68) February 5, 2018

Do you think he asked to see Uranus? 🤔 — Kimberleigh Caton (@KimberleighCat1) February 5, 2018

Everyone’s face while watching this story pic.twitter.com/538K2FLBcC — Jodie Keast (@Jodie_Tink) February 5, 2018

“I’ve never thought about taking a photo” proof he’s talking out his rear end. It’s all a load of bull. 😂💀😂💀 — Estherrr_xx (@TheEeshKebab) February 5, 2018

How do you keep a straight face interviewing him. Ha ha — pint04 (@pint69) February 5, 2018

I think he has been watching too much of the simpsons. That painting was like this crossed with Morticia Addams pic.twitter.com/kCuRD88EzW — Liz♿ (@bettyflorence23) February 5, 2018

Omg where do you find these people. — Helen (@helenbutler2556) February 5, 2018

Others expressed concerns with the interview, saying it shouldn’t have been done.

Using mentally unstable guests again I see, for the ratings! — Ashley Bennett (@DUTTYMONKEY) February 5, 2018

He clearly has some mental health issues and is being paraded in TV for our entertainment??

I used to watch This morning regularly but they seem to insist on spending more time on these “whacky” stories. I listen to the radio instead now. Far more informative! — Liz Myers (@LizzieMyers) February 5, 2018

Seriously “I lost my virginity to an alien!” Are you guys real? That guy needs mental health help #ThisMorning @thismorning — Garry Phillps Harper (@Capernion) February 5, 2018

The guy obviously has mental health issues and that, is not funny or entertainment. It’s wrong to use people like this for entertainment value. — Chr (@chr1234509876) February 5, 2018

You can watch the interview in its entirety below.