Suspect, 10, Accused of Stealing SUV, Trying to Elude Police on Foot

A 10-year-old stole an SUV, and when that didn’t work out, tried to make a getaway on foot, according to police. The incident took place near Saginaw, Michigan.

Videos by Rare

The child didn’t get very far and is now being held at the Saginaw County Juvenile Detention Center. But before that, the young suspect led police on a bit of chase — and on the highway, no less.

Michigan State Police said they first received an OnStar call that a stolen vehicle was traveling south on I-75 in Buena Vista, Michigan. Not long after that, several more people called 911 to report that a child was behind the wheel of an SUV on the interstate, per WOOD TV8.

Police said they tried to pull over the vehicle, but despite their attempts, it continued on. Eventually, OnStar disabled the SUV — but not before it clipped a guardrail.

Once the vehicle was disabled, the 10-year-old took off on foot, police said. Eventually, the child was run down and taken into custody, police said.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and the vehicle reportedly only suffered minor damage. Police did not identify the child’s gender.