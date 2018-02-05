Warning: the details of this story are extremely disturbing.

A 38-year-old Texas man committed crimes against a 3-month-old girl so heinous that he has been sentenced to four lifetimes behind bars, where, if other prison outcomes are any indication, he may not last long.





David Vincent Akins, Jr. of Magnolia was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences in prison without parole for first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a 3-month-old girl, a crime he also filmed and photographed, ABC 13 reported.

Akins Jr. was arrested in 2016 when authorities found child pornography, including photos and videos, on a laptop he owned. The police investigation revealed that the victim was a family member after the images and assault footage were compared to family photos.

It was clear by reading her words that the prosecutor in the case was deeply affected by the depravity of Akins Jr.’s crimes.

“This baby was raped before she could roll over,” Montgomery County Chief Prosecutor of the Internet Crimes Against Children Division Mary Nan Huffman said. “For the sake of our county and our children, I hope we never have another David Akins, Jr. in my entire career as a prosecutor.”

Over the course of the trial, two female family members came forward and said that Akins Jr. also raped them when they were children.

One of them was assaulted when she was 5 and the other over a span of years from when she was 3 years old to 11.

Akins Jr.’s past in juvenile detention was also brought to light. He was sent there for rapes committed when he was 14.

When we say that Akins Jr.’s time in prison might not end well for him, there is both a recent story of prison justice and past investigative work on the how sex offenders fair in prison to reference.

Just last month, Florida inmate Frederick Patterson III, 21, killed a cellmate and then smiled about it.

Police said “Patterson was very matter of fact and smiling throughout the interview,” saying, “I killed him, I killed him, and now there’s one less child molester on the streets.”

Patterson had previously killed another inmate who he also said was a child molester.

An ABC investigative report dating all the way back to 2003 headlined “Prison Is ‘Living Hell’ for Pedophiles” shed light on the way sex offenders, especially child molesters, are treated in prison by fellow inmates.

Under the “They Usually Don’t Make it” section of the piece, a corrections officer based in Los Angeles, California said that once child molester’s crime becomes known, it usually means death.

“Once their crime has become known, they usually don’t make it” without protective custody, said Lt. Ken Lewis, a corrections officer and spokesman at California’s Los Angeles County State Prison. “There’s a lot of [pedophiles] that can successfully make it … as long as they don’t brag about their offense.” If they do talk, “they’ll get beat up,” Lewis added. “In some places he may even get his throat cut.”

The article further explains that pedophiles are as hated as they are because many of the inmates are parents and/or suffered sexual abuse.

In the recent case of Patterson, he said “Williams told him stories about touching kids during their time as cellmates.”

The crime became known.

Patterson left behind a photo of the dead cellmate with “chomo #2” written on it. After the first killing, he wrote “chomo #1” on a photo.

Chomo, in case it’s not clear, means child molester.