Deputies arrested a 14-year-old girl on Friday night after a Martin County Sheriff’s Office helicopter caught her burglarizing multiple cars in a Martin County neighborhood.





Mirla Kroll is being charged as an adult on felony charges of burglary and theft, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Here’s what police said about the video they filmed from the air:

MCSO AIR ONE MARTSON AND MCFALL, YOUR NIGHTTIME AIR WATCHMEN, SOLVE ANOTHER CRIME FROM THE AIR A 14-year old girl was arrested last night after MCSO Air 1 watched her burglarize vehicles parked in residential driveways on Shore Terrace. MCSO Air 1 Pilot, Deputy Sean Marston and Tactical Flight Officer, Deputy Pat McFall returned to the area last night after reports of a female burglar surfaced the night prior. As Air 1 was monitoring the community, they found exactly what they were looking for. Watch as two females are spotted after midnight on a residential street. One of them, 14-year old Mirla Kroll, begins checking for unlocked vehicles to burglarize. The other teenager remained in the street. Within moments, road units had both teenagers in custody.

Kroll was charged with three counts of burglary to a conveyance which is a felony. The second teen was not charged, but her parents were notified. Per Florida State Statute, the release of a juveniles name and photo are public information when charged with a felony. You may not see or hear MCSO Air 1, but it’s always flying the night sky watching over your property. If you see or hear something suspicious, call us. You make the call, we will make the capture.

