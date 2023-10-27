White House Spokesman John Kirby Gushes Over New York Times

John Kirby has become a familiar face at the White House as Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council, and this is mainly because nobody knows where Joe Biden has wandered off to. He was interviewed this week on MSNBC on how, after a full week of knowing that Hamas blamed Israel for when Hamas itself bombed the hospital in Gaza, The New York Times has issued a semi-apology for immediately believing whatever a terrorist organization says.

Kirby was asked, “The New York Times today issuing an editor’s note explaining that (1) that claim by Hamas was given disproportionate weight and influence in their coverage, in the New York Time’s editors’ view, and (2) an acknowledgement of the impact of information in this war. What do you think of that?”

“I think that… commendable effort by the New York Times to do that,” Kirby replied. “I think that shows how seriously they take their obligations in reporting news and information, particularly in fast-breaking events, and again we find that commendable.”

John Kirby says it's "commendable" the New York Times admitted (almost a week later) that it "relied too heavily on claims by Hamas" when it falsely blamed Israel for an explosion at a Gaza hospital pic.twitter.com/ykGMcVud1o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2023

This writer literally laughed while transcribing Kirby’s statement. Even in The New York Times’ statement they’re admitting they “disproportionately” believe Hamas over Israel. If the paper “took their obligations seriously,” as Kirby gushed, they would not be so biased as to immediately believe an organization whose charter involves genocide and strategy involves kidnapping helpless civilians.

But let’s not ask why The New York Times’ hates Israel to the point where it will support a genocidal terror group. The bigger question is, why does the Left hate Israel to the point where even the once-respected New York Times will knee-jerk believe whatever a terrorist group says about the country?

The answer is that Israel is the proxy for the Left’s hatred of Christianity and faith in God. Generally speaking, a Leftist’s god is the state, and the Right places God far above the state. For better or worse, the Right’s support of Israel is because the Right is largely Christian, Jesus was a Jew, and Israel is a Jewish state. Thus, when the Left attacks Israel, it gets to attack God.