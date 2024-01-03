Who Are The Famous Newly Revealed Jeffrey Epstein Associates?

In a recently unsealed court document, the American public learned of a new batch of associates to child-trafficker and sexual abuser Jeffrey Epstein. The New Yorker Reports on the release of those names…

On December 18, 2023, federal judge Judge Loretta Preska ruled that sealed documents from Virginia Giuffre’s settled defamation lawsuit against Ghislaine Maxwell from 2015 would be released as early as January 1, 2024. Forty-five documents were ultimately released on the evening of January 3, with a rush of traffic causing the website hosting the documents to crash. (You can read them here.) The vast majority of the names listed in the documents were already known associates of Epstein, but there are some details that appear to be new to the public — including the deposition of alleged Epstein victim Johanna Sjoberg, who claimed to have been trafficked by Epstein between 2001 and 2006. In her deposition from 2016, Sjoberg was asked if Epstein had ever mentioned former president Bill Clinton. “He said one time that Clinton likes them young, referring to girls,” Sjoberg testified. https://nymag.com/intelligencer/article/who-are-the-newly-revealed-jeffrey-epstein-associates.html

Here is a list of some of the new associates uncovered by these documents

Vera Wang – American Fashion Designer

Naomi Campbell – Model

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. – Candidate for President

Sergey Brin – Google co-founder

Cecile de Jongh – former First Lady of the U.S. Virgin Islands

Ehud Barak – former Israeli prime minister

Bill Gates – Microsoft Founder

Leon Botstein – president of Bard College

William Burns – Biden CIA director

Noam Chomsky – American professor

Terje Rød-Larsen – noted ex-diplomat

Joshua Cooper Ramo – FedEx board member

Ariane de Rothschild – chairwoman of Edmond de Rothschild Group

Kathryn Ruemmler – Goldman Sachs general counsel

Lawrence Summers – Clinton Treasury Secretary

Peter Thiel – Paypal co-founder

Tom Barrack – Real estate investor

Leon Black – Private equity giant

Jes Staley – former CEO of Barclays

Prince Andrew

President Bill Clinton

There will surely be further updates to this story as time goes on.