Who Really Killed JFK? 60 Years After The Assassination, We Have An Answer

It was 60 years ago to the day, yesterday, November 22nd, 2023, that President John Fitzgerald Kennedy was assassinated during a motorcade procession in Dallas, Texas in 1963. For six decades now, there has been controversy over the circumstances of Kennedy’s assassination.

Videos by Rare

The official report released by the U.S. Government, referred to as the Warren Commission, is filled with information that does not reflect reality. The Warren Commission pins Lee Harvey Oswald as the lone gunman, claiming that he was able to administer three shots with a bolt-action rifle from the window of the book depository building at a speed that has never been able to be replicated. The Warren Commission also heavily relies on the ‘Magic Bullet Theory’, a theory that has been shattered by the revelations of former Secret Service guard Paul Landis.

Landis, in a bombshell report released just weeks ago, claims that he found the ‘magic bullet’ behind JFK in the limousine following the assassination. The Warren Commission had claimed that this bullet was embedded in the leg of Texas Governor Connally. The revelation by Landis, that he discovered the ‘magic bullet’ behind Kennedy, shatters the narrative that Oswald fired all three shots. The bullet could not have ended up behind Kennedy at the angle Oswald was purportedly firing from.

Landis shattered the Warren Commission completely. So who really did kill JFK on that fateful day in 1963?

I was honored to join controversial political icon Roger Stone, who wrote the New York Times best-selling book The Man Who Killed Kennedy: The Case Against LBJ, on his podcast yesterday in order to discuss the Kennedy Assassination, and to learn who Stone believes actually killed Kennedy on that day.

You can watch my full appearance with Roger Stone, and learn the truth about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in the clip below…

