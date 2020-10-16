ABC’s The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar had strong discussions questioning President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, expressing how they “feel weird.” Because of his quick recovery during the coronavirus pandemic, making a public appearance only five days after his hospitalization, the ladies were suspicious, explaining their distrust of him.

While talking about herd immunity on the daytime talk show, they discussed the asymptomatic diagnosis for the coronavirus of President Trump’s son, Barron. Trump had used the asymptomatic diagnosis as a reason for why schools around the United States should begin to re-open. He had said during a rally, “[Barron] had it for such a short period of time, I don’t even think he knew he had it. Because they’re young and their immune systems are strong and they fight it off 99.9 percent … Because people have it and it goes. Get the kids back to school, you’ve got to get the kids back to school.”

Watch the Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar from The View discuss the coronavirus and herd immunity:

Goldberg disagreed with this, however, saying, “If the child is asymptomatic, you don’t want to send him to the school,” and continued to explain, “The more he talks, the less I think he had it,” with Behar also agreeing with, “Me, too.”

The pair was suspicious of Trump’s diagnosis because after he was admitted to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center due to testing positive for COVID-19, he barely spent three days there before returning to the White House. And he was already making public appearances at campaign rallies in other states just days later.

Goldberg also offered the idea that Trump “is the only person on the face of the Earth” who was able to recover so quickly, compared to the many who “have not been able to get out of the bed” for much longer time periods. As she mentioned how weird she felt about it, Behar said, “I’m kind of agreeing with you. He’s a liar. Why would you believe anything he says?”

Goldberg responded with, “Because its hard to trust him, it’s hard to go with it. And I hate feeling like that.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin also chimed in with coronavirus concerns, stating that President Trump’s swift recovery is probably due to the fact that he has access to drugs that many people with severe cases don’t. He was prescribed many medications, “including an experimental antibody from Regeneron and a dose of remdesivir, an antiviral drug initially developed to treat Ebola,” according to People Magazine.