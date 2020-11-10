ABC’s The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg is at it again, this time telling President Donald Trump supporters to suck it up and accept the defeat after president-elect Joe Biden was projected to win the Presidential election alongside Kamala Harris. Goldberg specifically directed her comments to people who don’t necessarily believe the official ballot count, which President Donald Trump has called into question without any supporting evidence.

Goldberg stated, “To all those people who don’t believe that Americans actually got out and voted, let me say this to you, when you know who was elected four years ago, Hilary Clinton didn’t say, ‘Hey, wait a minute, this doesn’t feel right, stop the count.’ She didn’t say, ‘This doesn’t feel right, I’m not going for it.’ She didn’t say any of that. So all of you, suck it up. Suck it up like we sucked it up.”

Whoopi Goldberg Tells Trump Supporters to ‘Suck it Up’

“All of you, suck it up — suck it up like we sucked it up.”@WhoopiGoldberg to those who won’t acknowledge that Biden won: “You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it?” https://t.co/f8u2wbJuik pic.twitter.com/LxcHhqbLXW — The View (@TheView) November 9, 2020

The co-host encouraged the Trump supporters to take any issues with Biden to the law, saying that if the law stated it’s something to look at, then look at it. But, she noted that for now, what people need to do is suck it up and accept the defeat. She continued, “Grow the pair for him that he can’t grow for himself,” she stated, referring to Trump. “Because this is ridiculous, you’re not sure that he won. You’re bringing into question all these Americans who voted legally, came out and stood and voted. How dare you question it?”

Trump has declined to concede to former Vice President Biden after he was declared the winner of the election on Saturday. Before Biden’s win was projected by social media and TV outlets including CNN, NBC, and Fox News, the Trump campaign had filed several lawsuits with voter fraud in battleground states without sustaining evidence.

Joe Biden on Trump’s Refusal to Concede the Presidential Election

NEW: President-elect Joe Biden on Pres. Trump's refusal to concede the election: "I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly." Advertisement "How can I say this tactfully? I think it will not help the president's legacy." https://t.co/D7t03ZfZfd pic.twitter.com/AzejxGFE2l — ABC News (@ABC) November 10, 2020

The host pointed out that the election results do differ from the 2000 election in which then-Democratic nominee Al Gore had challenged the vote in Florida. A final winner for that year wasn’t declared until December 12th. Goldberg continued, “So let’s at least try to be respectful, because if you’re not going to respect the fact that all these people came out and voted, you are basically saying you don’t care about the American democracy. That’s what you’re saying. All of y’all who said, ‘Well I don’t know’ — you know. Suck it up.”

The Hollywood actress also urged Mike Pence and Donald Trump to do what President Barack Obama and then-Vice President Biden did when they lost back in 2016 and as John McCain did when he lost to Obama in 2018, which is gracefully conceding and helping the next Administration in the smooth transition. The View is currently in its 24th season with hosts Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Meghan McCain.