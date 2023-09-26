Why Delta 8 THC?

Anytime someone mentions THC, the common abbreviation for tetrahydrocannabinol, your mind probably goes right to weed, reefer, the devil’s lettuce, pot, hash, etc. Then you throw the word “gummies” in there, and many people will go right to a memory of hugging a trash can and begging for a high to be over. Most people don’t realize, though, that in the cannabis plant, there are multiple kinds of THC – four to be exact. Delta 9 THC is what we commonly think of, but not many people are familiar with Delta 8 THC, which can achieve all the same effects of Delta 9 but to a more mellow, relaxed, and, most importantly, legal extent.

As I mentioned before, Delta 8 is a much more mild and mellow form of THC. For the average person, Delta 9 THC can be a bit intense, which is why for those who prefer a much more casual, once-in-a-while relationship with THC, Delta 8 gummies are the right choice. It’s one of the four cannabinoids found in the cannabis or hemp plants, along with Delta 9, CBD, and Cannabinol, and it’s still psychoactive, just like Delta 9, but to a much lower extent, which allows you to remain functioning and in control of the high you want to experience. Delta 8 is rapidly becoming one of the most popular ways to experience a THC high. The difference is like ripping shots of Tequila vs. drinking one beer at a time: both can be fun, but a fifth of Jose Cuervo will always lead to more bad experiences than a twelve-pack of your beer of choice. For that reason, many people gravitate toward Delta 8 because, well, who wouldn’t prefer to have more control and a better experience?

What is a Delta 8 Gummy?

A Delta 8 Gummy is an edible form of Delta 8 THC. In the same way that there exist edible forms of Delta 9 THC, Delta 8 has them too. It’s made in the same way: the Delta 8 THC is infused into the gummy, and when combined with the sugar and flavoring of the gummy, it’s the great taste of candy with the high of Delta 8 THC.

Are Delta 8 Gummies Legal?

While Delta-8 is federally legal, you should still look into your state’s THC policies- it’s always good to check anyway. Delta-8 is legal because of a loophole in which any Hemp product with less than .3% Delta-9 is fair game. Hence, Delta-8 products are LOADED with Delta-8 and contain just under 0.3% THC- enough to make you feel excellent on a Sunday spent on your couch.

Are Delta 8 Gummies Safe?

The simple answer is yes, Delta 8 gummies are safe, but it’s important to remember that too much of anything is always a bad idea. Taking a gummy here and there isn’t going to hurt you, but if you’re trying to get out of your mind high and go for twelve gummies at once, chances are you will not be feeling so great in an hour or so. It’s the same as everything that ends up in a good time: moderation is key.

Dosage of Delta 8 Gummies

As I said above, moderation is key with anything Delta 8 related, so with that said, it’s essential to recognize that it will take a little bit to find the proper dosage. Every person is different, so the perfect dosage for you will depend on your height, weight, metabolism, tolerance, experience, and more. That’s a lot of factors, so the best thing to do is to start low and increase from there. My brother worked at a Medical Marijuana dispensary for over a year, and anytime a patient wanted to start using edibles, he always recommended that they start with a really low dose and go up from there. That’s because, more often than not, the amount that you actually need is lower than you’d think, and if you start low and go slow, you can avoid overdoing it and having a bad time where it feels like the world is ending. Chill Clouds has many different options for Delta 8 gummies, so it’s easy to get options and find the dose that’s right for you.