Wife of Accused Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Says Investigators Have Left Her Home in Shambles

Investigators have torn up the Long Island home of suspected serial killer Rex Heuermann to the point where his wife doesn’t even have a place to sleep, she told the New York Post.

She added that her two children “cry themselves to sleep” and that she has been full of anxiety since Heuermann was arrested for the murders of four women, whose bodies were discovered wrapped in plastic on Gilgo Beach in 2010.

Asa Ellerup, 59, is Heuermann’s wife and told the Post that investigators ripped apart her Massapequa Park home for 12 days in their search for evidence.

In this handout provided by the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, Rex Heuermann poses for his booking photo on July 14, 2023. (Getty)

“I woke up in the middle of the night, shivering,” Ellerup told the Post. “Anxiety.”

She added that “my children cry themselves to sleep. I mean, they’re not children. They’re grown adults but they’re my children, and my son has developmental disabilities and he cried himself to sleep.”

Ellerup’s attorney, Bob Macedonio, was present and seemed to accuse investigators of going overboard in tearing apart a home of a family that is believed to have been unaware of Heuermann’s crimes.

“She meant what they’ve done to them and the family is not even human,” Macedonio said. “They were just complete animals. They treated them like animals.”

A general view of Gilgo Beach in Babylon, New York. Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old architect, has been charged with murdering three women and suspected in the death of a fourth. (Getty)

The Post revealed the inside of the ransacked house with a series of pictures that showed stacks upon stacks of boxed evidence and a bathtub that was damaged beyond repair.

Heuermann, 59, is an architect and seemed to be living a normal life until his arrest. He now faces three counts of murder in the deaths of three women in 2010 — Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Melissa Barthelemy, 24, and Megan Waterman, 22.

He is also the prime suspect in a fourth murder, that of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, 25. The victims are collectively known as the ‘Gilgo Four.”